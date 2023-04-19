Last Updated:

Two Goods Train Collides In MP's Shahdol; 2 Workers Trapped After, Rescue Ops Underway

A shocking accident took place in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol after two goods trains collided with each other near Singhpur railway station on Wednesday morning.

Astha Singh
Singhpur train collision

Image: ANI


After the collision, the engines of the trains caught fire. The drivers have been injured while two railway workers are feared being trapped.

Following the incident, all the trains on the Bilaspur-Katni route have been affected, the officials said. The reason behind the collision has not been ascertained yet, however, an investigation has been initiated by the railway officials. The rescue operations are currently underway.

Further details are awaited.  

