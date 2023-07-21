Two Incidents Of Juvenile Violence Reported In Delhi; Result In Tragic End

Two separate incidents of violence were reported in the National Capital. The first incident was reported from the Tigri area in South Delhi where a minor aged 16 years was stabbed to death by three juveniles and in another incident at Punjabi Bagh, Delhi, a teenager was killed by schoolmates in a violent fight.

In the first incident, the teenagers had been involved in a small scuffle that led to the tragic end of the victim. Deputy Commissioner of Police ( DCP) South, Chandan Chadhury, report that a small fight between the 16-year old victim and the accused led to the stabbing by the three accused.

The victim is survived by a mother and sister. The family members have also filed a complaint with Delhi Police.

So far, one accused teenager, Manish, has been arrested while other involved accused have been apprehended.

Violent clash led to stabbing on school premises

Another incident was reported from the SD public school in the Punjabi Bagh area where two juveniles clashed with each other within the school premises which ended up with one losing their life.

"The students got into a violent fight with each other which eventually led to one student hitting the other with a sharp object on the head. The injured student was later admitted to the hospital for treatment," the Police reported.

The DCP Vichitra Veer has also assured that “Even as no formal complaint is registered, we will take legal action in this matter if any lapses are being found.”