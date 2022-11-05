Two Injured As Motorcycle Crashes Into Divider At Rohtang's Atal Tunnel; Probe Underway

A major accident took place near Rohtang’s Atal tunnel on November 4 after a motorcycle crashed into a divider. The incident took place at around 6:30 pm when the two-wheeler that a young boy and girl were riding crashed into a divider. The fatal accident was caught on tape.

The boy and girl who work at different hotels in the Sissu area had been heading towards Manali. The victims of the accident were seriously injured and have been taken to the hospital. The boy was taken to a regional hospital in Kullu while the girl was shifted to a hospital in Manali, where their treatment is going on.

The duo lost control of the bike and the bike hit the divider. The local administration stated that both of them are now out of danger. A major tragedy was averted as no vehicles were being driven close to where the mishap had taken place, and thus prevented the incident from being more fatal.

Probe into Atal Rohtang tunnel accident underway

The Atal Tunnel that was built in the year 2020 and was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not new to accidents. A day after the tunnel was inaugurated, around three accidents occurred within 24 hours. Reckless driving was considered one of the major reasons for the accidents in the tunnel. The recent accident that has been captured on CCTV is being investigated to get more information about the tragedy.

Image: ANI