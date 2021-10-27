Two Killed, 9 Hurt In Road Accident In UP's Shahjahnnpur

Two men died on the spot and nine others were seriously injured on Wednesday in a crash involving three vehicles, police said on Wednesday.

Sperintendent of Police (City) Sanjay Kumar said the accident took place on Shahjahanpur-Farrukhabad road when a loader vehicle collided head-on with a tractor, and subsequently an auto-rickshaw rammed into the tractor.

The seriously injured were hospitalised at the government medical college.

Kumar said traffic movement was halted for a long time on the road due to the accident, and it resumed after a long time.

He added that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)