Two Killed After Tractor Rams Into Bike In Rajasthan

Two people were killed after a tractor rammed into their motorcycle in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district on Monday, police said.

The accident occurred near Basanpeer crossing on the Jaisalmer-Jodhpur highway.

The deceased were identified as Jumme Khan and Antre Khan.

A case was registered at Jaisalmer Sadar police station against the tractor driver and efforts were underway to nab him, the police said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)