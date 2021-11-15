Two Killed After Tractor Rams Into Bike In Rajasthan

Quick links:
Two people were killed after a tractor rammed into their motorcycle in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district on Monday, police said.
The accident occurred near Basanpeer crossing on the Jaisalmer-Jodhpur highway.
The deceased were identified as Jumme Khan and Antre Khan.
A case was registered at Jaisalmer Sadar police station against the tractor driver and efforts were underway to nab him, the police said.
(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)