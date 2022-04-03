Two killed in accident in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur, Apr 3 (PTI) Two persons, including an assistant sub inspector, were killed and four persons were seriously wounded in a collision between a truck, a motorcycle and a car at Bajwara here on Sunday, police said.

ASI Gurdial Singh was killed in the accident which happened when he was returning after finishing his duty at the Police Recruits Training Centre, Jahan Khelan.

When he reached near new Una road, a car coming from the opposite direction first hit his motorcycle and then collided with a truck coming from Bajwara, police said.

Singh succumbed to injuries on way to a private hospital in Jalandhar whereas Harshit Khera, who was in the car, breathed his last at a local hospital, they said.

Four others in the car suffered injuries, police said. PTI COR CHS ANB ANB

