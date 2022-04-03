Two killed in head-on collision between car, tractor in Malda

Englishbazar (WB), Apr 3 (PTI) Two people were killed in a head-on collision between a car and a tractor in West Bengal's Malda district, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened on the state highway in Kestopur in Gazole police station area on Saturday night when the tractor was on the way to Bamongola for loading potatoes, they said.

The impact of the collision was such that the tractor overturned and fell into the roadside canal, a senior police officer said.

The driver and the handyman of the tractor were crushed under it, he said.

The deceased, identified as Sanjit Mondal and Sadhan Talukdar, were residents of Gazole. PTI CORR SBN SOM SOM

