Two Killed In Lightning In Karnataka

Two persons who had gone on a trip to Yerugundi falls in Dakshina Kannada district were killed when lightning struck them, police sources said on Tuesday.

Three others who accompanied them also suffered injuries in the lightning during heavy rains that pounded the area on Monday evening. The injured have been hospitalised, the sources said.

Meanwhile, the meteorological department has predicted heavy rainfall coupled with thunder and lightning in coastal Karnataka in the next three days.

A yellow alert has been issued for Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts for November 3 and 5 and an orange alert on November 4.

