Two Killed In Road Accident In Rajasthan's Kota

Two men were killed after their motorbike slipped and a vehicle coming from behind ran over them near Shambhupura village under the Kunhari police station here in Rajasthan.

Another occupant of the bike was injured in the incident that took place when on Friday night a stray cattle came in front of the motorcycle.

A speeding unidentified vehicle coming from behind ran over two of them, killing them on the stop, police said.

The bodies were handed over to family members a after postmortem on Saturday morning. The man injured in the accident was discharged from the hospital following treatment.

The dead were identified as Hariom Kahar (27), a resident of Sorsan in Baran district, and Monu Kahar (22) of Kaithun town in Kota district.

The two dead were brothers-in-law. They were accompanied by Chandra Prakesh, who was injured.

They were going to to Jaipur from Kaithun town on Friday night when around 10.30 pm their bike slipped on the road near Shambhupura village in attempt to avoid a hit into the stray cattle, police said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)