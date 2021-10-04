Two Killed In Road Crash In Rajasthan's Jhalawar

Two men were killed when a pickup collided head on with their motorcycle on the Jhalawar–Bhopal highway in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, police said on Monday.

The accident took place at the Talwadiya turn late Sunday evening, they said.

Jugal Prajapati (19) and Nanuram Prajapati (60), both residents of Jawar area in the district, were severely injured in the accident, Asnawar Station House Officer (SHO) Harwant Singh Randhawa said.

Jugal Prajapati was rushed to Jhalawar district hospital and Nanuram was taken to hospital in Kota but both succumbed to the injuries late Sunday night, the SHO said.

Police have registered a case against the pickup driver, who fled the scene.

The bodies were handed over to the family members after post-mortem on Monday morning, police said.

The onion-laden pickup overturned after the collision, the SHO said, adding that the vehicle was seized and efforts are on to trace its driver.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)