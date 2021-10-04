Two Killed In Road Crash In UP's Shamli

Two people died when the motorcycle they were on crashed into a stationary sand-loaded buffalo cart in Shamli district, police said on Monday.

The victims were identified as Rampal and Chanderpal, Chosana police outpost in-charge Samey Pal Atri said.

The accident took place on the Chosana-Gangoh road in the district on Sunday evening, the police said, adding that the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination.

