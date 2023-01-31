Two Minor Boys Drown In Pool: Coach Detained, Owners Absconding

Two minor boys drowned at a swimming pool in Bengaluru at JP Nagar on Monday.



Both the victims, both 13 years old, were residents of Jaraganahalli and had gone to a private sports academy, the MNC Swimming Academy, on Uttarahalli Main Road in JP Nagar's 7th Phase.



Reportedly, the two minors paid Rs 100 to the swimming instructor Moin and were given access to the three-foot-deep pool area.



Since there was no barrier separating the three-foot-deep pool from the six-foot-deep area, which is only for adults, the boys—beginning swimmers—strayed into the deeper water. According to the police, the incident took place around 1:30 p.m.



Following the incident, a case was registered at the Konanakunte Police Station. Pool instructor Moin and the owners of the pool, identified as Naresh and Shekhar, have been booked for causing death by negligence. Moin has been arrested, while the two owners are absconding.