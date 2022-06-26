Last Updated:

Two Minor Brothers Drown In MP Village Pond

The incident occurred on Saturday evening in Mandai village located around 65 kms from the district headquarters, Damua police station in-charge Kaushal Surya said

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Accident

Image PTI


Two minor brothers drowned in a pond at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district when they were playing there, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening in Mandai village located around 65 kms from the district headquarters, Damua police station in-charge Kaushal Surya said.

"Two brothers aged 3 and 4 years, had stepped out of home to play during the rains. When they didn't return for a long time, their family members began looking for them and spotted their bodies floating in a pond in the village," he said.

READ | J&K IPS Officer Basant Rath resigns to “participate in electoral politics”

On being informed, the police reached the spot and fished out the bodies.

The exact reason behind the death could be known after receiving the post-mortem report, he said.

Further investigation is underway, he said, adding that bodies were handed over to the family after post-mortem.  

READ | Harmanpreet Kaur sets major T20I milestone, leaves behind ex-India skipper Mithali Raj
READ | Apple VR/MR headset to be launched soon; Popular Apple analyst suggests release date
READ | Turkey sends undocumented immigrants back to Taliban-controlled Afghanistan
READ | New Hong Kong school textbooks claim region was 'occupied territory', not a British colony

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND