Two minor girls charred to death in Indore as their aunt sets shanty on fire over family dispute

Indore, Apr 5 (PTI) Two minor girls were charred to death after their aunt allegedly set the shanty in which they were sleeping on fire following a family feud over her love affair with a man in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, police said on Tuesday.

The girls, aged four and six, were nieces of the accused woman, Barkha Meda (25) who has been arrested.

"In a fit of rage during a family feud, Barkha set the shanty in which her brother's two daughters - Nandu (4) and Muskaan (6)- were sleeping on fire in a slum located in the Rajendra Nagar area on Monday night," Indore Police Commissioner Harinarayanachari Mishra told PTI.

He said that by the time the fire was brought under control, the two girls were charred.

The police commissioner said that the parents of the girls were not present when the incident occurred.

Another police officer said that Meda was arguing with her second husband allegedly over her love affair with another man.

During the quarrel, Meda's father slapped her which angered her, and in a fit of rage she threw a burning matchstick at her father's shanty which caught fire as it is made up of jute sacks, he said.

Further investigation is underway into the incident, the officer added. PTI HWP ADU NSK NSK

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)