Two Motorcycles Collide In UP's Amethi, One Killed

An 18-year-old man died in a collision between two motorcycles near Patiyariya village here on Friday, police said.

Satyendra Kumar, a resident of Vishundaspur Ramganj Bazar, was returning from his aunt's house when he met with the accident, Amethi Inspector-in-charge Arun Kumar Dwivedi said.

Kumar died on the spot, he said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and further legal action is being taken, he added.