Two Of Family Killed In Road Crash In UP's Pratapgarh

Two brothers were killed when an unidentified vehicle hit their bike in Lalganj area in Pratapgarh, police said on Wednesday.

Ankit Singh (32) and his brother Harshit Singh (28) were killed on Tuesday night when they were going to their home in Pureantim village in Antu area here, Additional SP, Rohit Mishra said.

Police are probing the matter, he said, adding no arrests have so far been made.

