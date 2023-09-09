Two People Drown In Temple Pond In Kerala

Two men were found dead on Friday in a suspected case of drowning, in a temple pond near Ayathil, Kollam, police said.

Police and Fire service personnel recovered the bodies of Kollam residents Giri Kumar (55) and Chacko (54) from the pond.

The incident is said to have occurred on Thursday night.

Police suspect that one of the victims fell into the pond while the other drowned trying to save him.

A case has been registered.