Two people killed in tractor-car collision in Shamli village

Shamli, Feb 18 (PTI) Two people including a 50-year-old farmer were killed when his tractor was hit by a speedy car on Delhi-Saharanpur highway near Khandrawli village here, police said on Friday.

The deceased were identified as farmer Rukmuddin and car driver Nirankush (30), they said.

The accident occurred near Khandrawli outpost under Kandhla police station area late Thursday night when the deceased farmer was returning to his village from the fields, police said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, they said. PTI COR RCJ RCJ

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)