Two Rescued After Four Sucked By Sea Wave At Goa Beach, Rescue Operations Underway

Two persons are missing while as many others were rescued after they were sucked into sea by a wave at Keri beach in Goa on Sunday.

The incident occurred when four members of two different families were clicking selfies in the evening.

"A group of 20-22 individuals was walking towards Arambol Lake from Keri beach when four of them retreated towards the rocky area to click selfies," a spokesperson of Drishti Marine said quoting eyewitnesses.

The spokesman said the four ignored 'No Selfie Zone' cautionary sign boards and walked towards the rocky area when they were swept away into the sea by a wave.

"The Drishti lifesaver on duty launched an immediate rescue operation. The lifesaver immediately called for backup and rushed into the waters to rescue the individuals," he said.

A jet ski was used to search for the missing individuals near the spot where the accident occurred.

"Two of the four persons, a man and a woman aged 27 years and 17 years respectively, were brought to the shore where a team of lifesavers administered CPR while the state emergency services were also informed,” he added.

Both were rushed to the nearby health centre, he said.

The spokesman said signboards were placed near the rocky stretch to discourage visitors from taking selfies due to the occurrence of sudden and rough water currents.

"Drishti's lifesavers also regularly make announcements to deter people from venturing near the rocky stretch," he said, adding that a search and rescue operation is underway for two persons swept away into the sea.