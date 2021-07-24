Two Speeding Cars Collide In Nagar Kurnool District Of Telangana; 7 Dead And 1 Injured

A major road accident took place on the collision of two speeding cars in Nagar Kurnool, Telangana. The local police rushed to the location and informed that seven people have died and one person received severe injuries in the accident. The police took the injured person to a local hospital. However, operations to retrieve the mortal remains from the damaged cars are still going on. Further, the bodies will be handed over to the local hospital and the case is being registered under the relevant sections of IPC.

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has expressed his shock over the Nagar Kurnool accident. Rao has inquired about the accident with the local MLA Guvvala Balaraj and took details. Further, he ordered the MLA to shift the injured persons to the nearest hospital.

PM Modi pays condolences to the families

PM Modi took to his official Twitter handle and paid condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the Nagar Kurnool accident. He further prayed for the injured persons to recover at the earliest. In addition, PM Modi announced an ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each to the relatives of those who died in the accident and Rs. 50,000 to the injured.

Condolences to those who lost their loved ones in an accident in Nagarkurnool, Telangana. May the injured recover at the earliest. From PMNRF, an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each will be given to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured: PM Modi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 23, 2021

Drunk Driving road accident in Telangana

On June 29, 2021, an Audi car recklessly sped off after hitting an auto-rickshaw, killing the passenger and severely injuring the rickshaw driver. Upon accessing the video released by the Cyberabad Traffic Police Twitter handle, Republic Media Network learned that the Audi was racing along the rain-drenched road under the influence of alcohol, when it hit the auto from behind, sending it into an uncontrollable spin before crashing into the roadside. The video shows that after hitting the auto-rickshaw, the audio car did not stop and drove away from the accident spot at high speed.

Reckless speed and drunk driving of an Audi car kills a passenger (an employee of Prism Pub !! ) in the auto yesterday early morning near Inorbit Mall.



A case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been booked against the Audi driver and his associates.#RoadSafety pic.twitter.com/vhJfsiL9cS — CYBERABAD TRAFFIC POLICE సైబరాబాద్ ట్రాఫిక్ పోలీస్ (@CYBTRAFFIC) June 29, 2021

Tweeting the video as part of an ongoing series on road safety using real-life incidents to create awareness, the Cyberabad Traffic Police said it was ‘reckless speed and drunk driving’ of the Audi car driver that killed a passenger, an employee of Prism Pub, in the auto early morning on Sunday near Inorbit Mall.

This accident took place at around 5:00 am on June 29 near Inorbit mall. In this shocking accident, the auto-rickshaw passenger, who was an employee of Prism Pub had died on the spot. While the auto driver was immediately rushed to the nearby hospital, which is currently undergoing treatment. The official said that the police have now arrested 3 people in connection to the Audi car accident. The people, who have been arrested in the Audi accident case are the driver and the 2 co-passenger, out of which one is the father of the driver.

