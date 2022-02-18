Two Students Killed, Several Injured As School Buses Collide In UP

Two students, a brother and a sister, were killed and several others injured severely after two school buses collide in Muzaffarnagar, police said on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Sameer (12) and his sister Maha (10), both students of GD Goenka Public school, they said.

While Sameer studied in Class 6, Maha was a Class 4 student. They were only two children of their parents.

Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan visited the family of the victims to offer his condolences.

He also visited the hospitals in Meerut and Muzaffarnagar where the injured are admitted.

Police said an FIR has been lodged against Deepak Kumar, the bus driver of Rabindranath Public school, on the complaint of principal of GD Goenka Public school Sulekha Singh.

Kumar has been booked for negligence and rash driving and he has been taken into custody, they said.

The road accident took place on Thursday Hundreds of people gathered to pay their last respects when the bodies of the deceased students reached their native Dadhedu village in the district.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)