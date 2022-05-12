Udaipur: Covid Ward Train Parked At Fatehnagar Railway Station Catches Fire; Doused Later

A major fire broke out in the bogie of a COVID-ward train parked at Fatehnagar railway station of Rajasthan's Udaipur. As per primary information, the fire broke out either late Wednesday night or the early hours of Thursday. Fire tenders immediately rushed to the spot after learning about the fire and doused the flames.

The train, whose bogie caught the fire, was stationed at the Fatehnagar railway station of Udaipur and served as a COVID-ward for the area. However, more details are awaited as an investigation is being carried out on how the fire erupted. It is pertinent to mention here that since the onset of the pandemic, several trains were converted into COVID-wards as hospitals were packed with an alarming influx of fresh cases.

As mentioned before, the train whose bogie caught fire was a COVID special train which arrived at Fatehnagar on April 26. Since then, the train remained stationed there. Shortly after the bogie caught fire, the flames started to spread rapidly, reaching two nearby bogies as well. The bogie in which the fire broke out was completely gutted and since it was late into the night when the fire broke out, there were no passengers or people around. Furthermore, due to the Fatehnagar being a small railway station, no train was running via the route as well, thereby averting what could've been an ever bigger tragedy.

