Uddhav Thackeray Announces Financial Assistance Of Rs 5 Lakhs To Raigad Landslide Victims

On Friday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the relatives of people who died in landslides triggered by excessive rains across the state. The state will also cover the costs of treatment for individuals who have been injured in such incidents, according to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO). Thackeray had previously stated that over 35 people had died as a result of persistent rain-induced landslides in the state's Raigad area and that rescue operations were underway.

CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has announced ₹5 lakh each for the kin of those who lost their lives in the landslides caused by torrential rainfall. The state will also incur the costs of treatment for those injured. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) July 23, 2021

Landslide kills at least 35

Uddhav Thackeray said, "Due to landslides in Talai village, Raigad, around 35 people have lost their lives. Rescue operation is underway at many places. I have ordered the evacuation and relocation of people who are living in areas where there is a possibility of landslides. NDRF and other rescue teams are facing problems reaching the flood-affected areas in Chiplun as the roads and bridges are damaged. The situation remains tense."

Rain has pounded several parts of Maharashtra over the last few days. The Raigad District Collector notified the Chief Minister about the flood situation in Mahad.

PM Modi has also announced Rs 2 lakh to the deceased

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also promised financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to relatives of the deceased. He assured Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday that the Centre will provide all feasible assistance to alleviate the situation prevailing in various parts of the state as a result of severe rains and floods. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and discussed the state's circumstances.

Spoke to Maharashtra CM Shri Uddhav Thackeray and discussed the situation in parts of Maharashtra in the wake of heavy rainfall and flooding. Assured all possible support from the Centre to mitigate the situation. Praying for everyone’s safety and well-being. @OfficeofUT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 22, 2021

The Chief Minister notified the Prime Minister about the state government's rescue operation and the actions taken, according to the Maharashtra Government's Public Relations Department. PM Modi said the federal government would do everything possible to assist the state with rescue and relief efforts, according to the report.

Thackeray had called an emergency meeting on Thursday to assess the flood situation in the state's Ratnagiri and Raigad districts, which had been exacerbated by severe rainfall over the previous 24 hours. According to the Chief Minister's office, Thackrey also urged the Disaster Management units and departments involved to remain attentive and begin rescue operations as soon as possible.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), a national forecasting organisation, has issued red and orange alerts for many regions in the state that are expected to receive heavy rain in the next three days.

(Inputs from ANI)