Uncontrolled Truck Crushes One To Death In Dehradun; Driver Absconds From Spot

Dehradun woke up to a horrific accident as dozens of people were crushed by a truck that got out of control near the Chandrabani area of ​​Patel Nagar in the city on November 28. According to sources, the accident was reported at 11:30 am when a 10-wheeler uncontrolled truck came racing from Asharodi while blowing its horn before it ran over multiple bike riders and people walking on the road.

Accident kills one; truck driver on the run

(Image: Republic World)

Sources revealed that the truck had a brake failure which resulted in the death of one person on the spot whereas three have been severely injured. Meanwhile, the police launched an investigation to nab the driver who absconded right after the accident. Following the incident, the city's Superintendent of Police Sarita Doval reached the spot with other officials who assisted with sending the injured to the hospital. The dead body, on the other hand, was sent to the Coronation Hospital.

"An uncontrollable truck trampled many bike riders and people walking on the road in Dehradun. One person died tragically in the accident, while 3 people are said to be seriously injured," SP Doval said. "This incident is being reported at 11:30 am in Chandrabani area of ​​Patel Nagar. This major accident happened due to brake failure of the truck, and the driver is currently absconding from the spot."

In the visuals that emerged from the spot, the truck can be seen rammed into a tree with piles of debris under it. The uncontrolled truck is said to have mowed down a scooty and a handcart as well. A shopkeeper with a roadside shop also got injured in the accident. The visuals also showed multiple ambulances present at the spot along with a crane to remove the truck. Dozens of ambulances were rushed to the spot to transport the injured to the nearest hospital.