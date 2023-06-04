Dramatic Collapse Of Under Construction Bridge In Bihar Caught On Tape

An under-construction bridge in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district on Sunday collapsed on Sunday, June 4. No casualties have been reported so far. The incident is said to have occurred after three pillars of the Aguwani-Sultanganj under-construction bridge collapsed causing the entire bridge portion to collapse into the river Ganga on Sunday. The bridge portion, which was being constructed at a height of 100 meters, completely collapsed in the river.

In the video, one can see the bridge break from the middle and fall into the Ganga. This is the second time the bridge has collapsed. As per sources, the incident took place at around 7.15 pm on Sunday. No construction work was going on at the site as it was a Sunday and very few workers were present. The quality of the bridge has come under question earlier, in April 2022.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has ordered an investigation into the bridge collapse and has called for the identification of those responsible for the incident.

Beginnings of the bridge that collapsed

The construction of the bridge started in February 2014, after CM Nitish Kumar laid the foundation stone on February 23, 2014. The bridge was supposed to connect Sultanganj area of Bhagalpur district and Aguwani Ghat in Khagaria district of Bihar.

Authorities said the reason for the collapse of the bridge is still being ascertained. Opposition parties, including the BJP have demanded a high-level inquiry into the matter and demanded registration of an FIR into the matter against the culprits.

#WATCH | "There's a tradition of seeking commission. It is a consequence of his (Bihar CM Nitish Kumar) mentality of political instability that there's administrative anarchy & corruption. System is collapsing but they are talking about Opposition unity": Vijay Kumar Sinha, Bihar… https://t.co/MoeA7wFzdl pic.twitter.com/rLEcNH0U6T — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2023

"There's a tradition of seeking commission. It is a consequence of his (Bihar CM Nitish Kumar) mentality of political instability that there's administrative anarchy & corruption. System is collapsing but they are talking about Opposition unity": Vijay Kumar Sinha, Bihar Leader of Opposition on the Bhagalpur under-construction bridge collapse.

Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav should resign: BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party's IT cell chief Amit Malviya said, "Today, the bridge being built on the river Ganga between Sultanganj and Khagaria of Bhagalpur in Bihar collapsed. In 2015, Nitish Kumar inaugurated this bridge, which was to be completed by 2020."

आज बिहार में भागलपुर के सुल्तानगंज और खगड़िया के बीच गंगा नदी पर बन रहा पुल भरभरा कर गिर गया। 2015 में नीतीश कुमार ने इस पुल का उद्घाटन किया था जिसका निर्माण 2020 तक पूरा होना था।



ये पुल दूसरी बार गिरा है। क्या नीतीश कुमार और तेजस्वी यादव इस घटना का संज्ञान लेते हुए तुरंत… pic.twitter.com/A08lE0THbk — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) June 4, 2023

"This bridge has fallen for the second time. Will Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav resign immediately taking cognizance of this incident? By doing this, both the uncle and nephew can set an example in front of the country."