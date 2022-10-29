Under-construction Bridge Collapses In Kerala’s Kasaragod; No Injuries Reported

A part of an under-construction bridge along National Highway 66 collapsed in Periya town in Kerala’s Kasaragod district on Saturday, October 29. According to sources, the workers narrowly escaped any mishappening and no person is reported to be injured as of now.

The incident occurred while the concreting work was progressing in the area as part of the national highway development project. Following the incident, Lok Sabha MP Rajmohan Unnithan has sought an investigation into the incident.

Sources informed that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has also sought a report from the contractor on the factors that led to the collapse of the bridge.

As per the information, the locals in the area have earlier complained as well about the poor quality of concrete being used to built the bridge to the district authorities.

Image: Republic World