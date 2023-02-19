Under-construction Building Collapses In UP's Ghaziabad; 2 Dead & Several Feared Trapped

Several labourers were feared trapped under debris after an under-construction building of a factory shuttered on Sunday, February 19 at the Roop Nagar area of Loni in Ghaziabad. According to reports, as many as 10 people were found to be trapped under the debris of the shuttered building, of which 2 have died and 8 have been rescued by the local police force and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

UP, Ghaziabad | A number of labourers feared being trapped under debris after the shuttering of an under-construction building of a factory collapses in the Roop Nagar area of Loni. Four injured labourers evacuated so far. Police force present on the spot pic.twitter.com/aZHt8l9FV4 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 19, 2023

NDRF team conducting the rescue operations

The construction work was being carried out in the factory building before it collapsed. Ravi Kumar, DCP Rural, said, "The incident took place in the Loni police station area. An under-construction building of a factory near a water tank was being constructed."

"Laborers were cementing the top floor of the building. Due to some reasons, the entire top floor of the building shuttered and several labourers were trapped. However, local medical teams were deployed and the NDRF team is also present to conduct the rescue operations."

He also mentioned that the NDRF team along with a dog squad is conducting a search operation at the spot. The rescued labourers with critical injuries have been taken to a nearby government hospital for medical treatment, the DCP Rura added.