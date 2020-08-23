Portion Of 6-km-long Under-construction Flyover Collapses In Gurgaon, 2 Injured

A part of a 6-km-long flyover, which was being constructed on Gurugram's Sohna Road, collapsed on Saturday night. No casualties have been reported so far. Two people were injured in the incident, and they have been rushed to the hospital.

According to reports, the incident took place around 10 pm. No construction work was being carried out at the time of the incident. Reportedly officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) are trying to determine the reason for the collapse. Meanwhile, The police have cordoned off the accident site while excavator vehicles are trying to remove the huge concrete blocks. Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, who also holds the Public Works Department charge, took to Twitter and wrote:

Slab of elevated corridor Sohna Road Gurugram collapsed. There have been 2 injuries and both have been admitted and under treatment. NHAI team, SDM and civil defence team are at site. pic.twitter.com/9JTCMaaoEA — Dushyant Chautala (@Dchautala) August 22, 2020

No casualties reported in flyover incident in Gurugram, Haryana

Prashant Panwar, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) said that the accident site has been cordoned off and the traffic on the Sohna road has been diverted. Speaking to ANI, Panwar said, "We got information around 10:30 pm about the incident. When the incident took place, no construction was going on. Two people suffered minor injuries and there no casualties. The site has been cordoned off. NDRF team also reached."

"We have diverted traffic. We will not resume normal traffic until we get go-ahead from NDRF. We will follow all the due process. No case has been registered yet in the incident," he added.

