Under-construction Water Tank Collapses At Bengaluru Hospital; 2 Trapped, Rescue Ops On

In an unprecedented event, an under-construction water tank is reported to have collapsed inside the St. Martha's Hospital premises on Nrapathunga road in Bengaluru on Tuesday morning.

Reportedly, five labourers were working when the incident occurred. Three of them managed to escape from the spot while two are still trapped inside the debris. After getting information, rescue officials rushed to the spot with fire tenders to remove the debris.

Rescue operations are underway to bring out two persons stuck inside the debris. However, there is no official data to confirm whether the people trapped under the debris are alive or not. The three individuals who managed to escape the incident suffered minor injuries while they were running from the water tank collapse.

Pipeline work site incident

Recently, heavy rains and massive waterlogging claimed the lives of two labourers at a pipeline work site in Ullala Upanagara of Bengaluru on May 17. The two deceased have been identified as Devbharath from Bihar and Ankit Kumar from Uttar Pradesh. Another laborer managed to escape as he went to the Cauvery Stage 5 pipeline.

Nayandahalli junction in Bengaluru was turned into a pond and angry residents swam and asked Basavaraj Bommai to join them. Residents claimed that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had constructed swimming pools for them instead of underpasses.

Republic Media Network, on May 18, confronted Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) area chief engineer about the problems faced by the civilians due to Bengaluru rains. When asked about the continuous problems of waterlogging faced by the residents every year, the official said, "The intra-departmental works have to be done, which is being handled by different departments. Once that is done, 80% of the problem will be resolved. Whatever water is coming, it is coming from joints. Just because the water is not going downstream, it is getting accumulated."

The BBMP official added, "With the intervention of the Hon'ble Minister (Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai), about Rs 22 crore have been sanctioned and very shortly tenders will be called. That will be done under the supervision of the Railways. Once that is done, majority of the problem will be resolved immediately."

IMD: Kerala, Karnataka to witness moderate rainfall for the next three days

India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its latest press release had announced that the westerly winds have strengthened in the lower levels of the south Arabian Sea. With the increase in cloudiness over Karnataka and Kerala, states could witness good rainfall for the next 2-3 days. Releasing the weather forecast for the remaining days of the month of May, IMD predicted that the Kerala coast and parts of Lakshwadeep can witness showers of rain for the next 2-3 days.

Thunderstorms, along with scattered rainfall, are expected in the regions over eastern India including Bihar, Jharkhand, Sikkim, Odisha, and West Bengal, according to the IMD forecast.

Assam, Meghalaya, Kerala, Mahe, West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are other places that will be reporting heavy rainfalls for the next 5 days according to the IMD forecast. Northeast Arabian Sea adjoining Gujarat coast and the southeast Arabian Sea adjoining Kerala coast and Lakshadweep are unsafe for the fishermen for the next 5 days according to the IMD reports as the area might witness Squally weather (wind speed 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph).