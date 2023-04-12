Under-service Elevator Accidentally Falls On Liftman, Dies; Police To Initiate Probe

A liftman at a commercial building in the city's Park Street area was killed on Wednesday after an under-service elevator accidentally fell on him, a police officer said.

The mishap happened at around 11.30 am when Rashid Khan, the liftman under whom maintenance of the lifts of the building was being done, tried to check the ongoing works, the officer said.

"It seems that Khan had sneaked through the lift doors on the ground floor to see how the maintenance works were being done. It was at that time the lift fell on him from the top after the cable snapped," the policeman said.

At the time of the mishap, the lift was on the third floor, he said.

Police will initiate an investigation into the mishap and are collecting CCTV footage of the building and talking to "witnesses" there, the officer added.