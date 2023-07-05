Underage Driver Menace Strikes Telangana Again, License-less Biker Hits Minor Girl

In yet another horrifying road accident in just the last few days in and around Hyderabad, an overspeeding bike hit a minor girl on Tuesday evening while she was returning home from school with her friends in Telangana’s Ranga Reddy district. The accused, who is a minor, fled from the spot leaving the victim girl severely injured. The local residents immediately rushed her to a local hospital for treatment and she is now out of danger.

Driver was underage, didn't have a license

The Police registered a case against the biker under section 337 of the IPC and later it was found that the accused was underage. Seventeen-year-old J Shashidhar didn't have a driving license. He was riding the bike along with his friend in the Mallikarjuna colony of Shadnagar and hit the girl student who was crossing the road. The accused apparently applied the brakes but it was insufficient due to the high speed at which he was riding.

Three accidents in Hyderabad in last two days

In just the last two days, three accidents of overspeeding have been reported in Hyderabad and its outskirts. On Tuesday, three people including a child who were out on a morning walk were killed and a few others sustained critical injuries after being hit by a speeding car on the Hydershakot Main Road in Suncity, Bandlaguda. Even in this incident the accused was a teenager and didn't have a driving license. He was later arrested by Narsingi police. On Wednesday morning, an overspeeding bus rammed into a car leaving four people injured in the incident. A case has been registered related to this incident.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand appealed to the public to ensure their children don’t drive cars or bikes without a driving license, and to teach them to drive vehicles carefully.