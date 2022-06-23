Last Updated:

UP: 10 Killed, 7 Injured As DCM Vehicle Loses Control & Rams Into Tree In Pilibhit

Ten people died after a DCM vehicle lost control and collided with a tree in the Gajraula police station area in Pilibhit of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday morning.

In an unfortunate incident, ten people died after a DCM vehicle lost control and collided with a tree in the Gajraula police station area in Pilibhit of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday morning. 

Speaking to the media regarding the tragic incident, Pilibhit DM Pulkit Khare said, “Seventeen people were traveling from Haridwar to Lakhimpur in the DCM vehicle on Wednesday night. The accident took place in the wee hours of Thursday. Out of 17 people, 10 died on spot, and seven were critically injured. Two of them have been referred to Bareilly and five are being treated at a district hospital.”

Meanwhile, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath expressed grief and condolences to the bereaved families. He further instructed officials to expedite the relief and rescue operations. 

Taking to Twitter, CM Yogi Adityanath said, “Extremely sad on the death of people in road accident in the Pilibhit district of Uttar Pradesh.  Instructions have been given to the officials to conduct relief and rescue operations expeditiously and provide treatment to the injured. Praying to Lord Shri Ram to grant peace to the departed souls and speedy recovery to the injured.”

