The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

UP: 13 Killed, 31 Injured In Bus-truck Collision On Agra-Firozabad Expressway

Accidents & Disasters

At least 13 people have been killed & 31 injured as a bus collided with a truck in Firozabad on the Agra-Lucknow E-way on Etawah-Firozabad border

Written By Rishabh Mishra | Mumbai | Updated On:
UP

As per the recent developments from Uttar Pradesh, a major accident broke out at the Agra-Firozabad Expressway on the Etawah-Firozabad border on Thursday morning, February 13. This unfolded as a truck and a tourist bus collided into each other.At least 13 people have been killed and 31 injured. The police informed that the bus had at least 40 to 45 passengers on board. 

Rescue operations underway

The rescue operations in the district are underway. The location where the accident took place falls under the Bhadan of Police station area. All the injured have now been rushed to the Saifai Mini PGI in Etawah. "At least 31 injured patients have been admitted to the hospital and 13 were brought dead," Dr Vishwa Deepak, Medical Officer, Emergency Ward of Saifai Mini PGI, told ANI.

 Read: 8 victims of Odisha bus accident consigned to flames together

CMO's direction to UP Police 

“The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, taking cognizance of the accident of double-decker bus on Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Firozabad district, has instructed the District Collector and Senior Superintendent of Police to reach the spot immediately and ensure rescue and relief work. The Chief Minister has also instructed to make arrangements for proper treatment of the injured," read a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s office.

Read: Mumbai: 25-year-old accident victim's organs save 5 lives

Read: 9 members of a family killed in accident in Rajasthan

Read: MP villagers set ablaze bus involved in accident that killed 2

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
EYES ON AAP CABINET EXPANSION
VVIP BRAT SURRENDERS BEFORE COPS
LALU TAKES A DIG AT NITISH
CRASH CAR, TAKE PICTURE
KARTIK AARYAN FANS SHOUT BHABHI
SUBRAMANIAN SWAMY ON DELHI ELECTION