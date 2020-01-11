UP: 20 Passengers Unaccounted For In Kannauj Bus Accident, Many Feared Dead

As many as twenty people are feared dead after a double-decker bus carrying nearly 45 passengers crashed with a truck and fired up at Dewar Marg in UP's Kannauj district late on Friday.

"A bus travelling from Kannauj to Jaipur collided with a truck at Dewar Marg in Kannauj, following which both went up in flames. Locals rushed to the spot and rescued several people from the bus," Inspector General of Police, Kanpur, Mohit Agarwal said.

He added that 25 passengers who have been safely rescued from the bus are either undergoing medical treatment at local hospitals or have been discharged.

"However, the remaining 20 people are unaccounted for. The bodies are badly burned, their bones are scattered, so only a DNA test by the forensic team will determine the death toll," Agarwal said.

READ | Several Feared Charred To Death As Bus Catches Fire After Colliding With Truck: Police

He said that charred remains of about 8-10 people seem to be at the accident spot, but the damage is so extreme that is is difficult to determine the number of casualties, and only a DNA test will prove helpful. Upon visiting the spot, Kannauj MP Subrata Pathak said that at least 20 people have lost their lives in the fire and many others have been severely injured.

Kannauj District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar had earlier said that many people reportedly escaped from the bus but went home without visiting the hospital.

READ | Yogi Adityanath Expresses Condolences Over Kannauj Accident, Announces Compensation

CM Yogi Adityanath announces compensation

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday expressed his condolences over the collision between a bus and a truck inthat is feared to have killed 20 people. He further announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the deceased victims and Rs 50,000 for the injured victims in the accident.

CM Yogi also stated that he has sought a report of the incident from the District Magistrate. Further, he has also asked State Minister Ram Naresh Agnithotri to visit the spot and provide immediate help for the victims.

READ | Speeding Bus Kills Biker, Mob Sets 3 Buses On Fire

READ | Andhra Pradesh: Tousist Bus Catches Fire Following Accident In Srikakulam, 6 Injured

(With inputs from ANI)