UP: 3 Nepali nationals killed, 11 injured in accident

Bahraich (UP), May 21 (PTI) Three Nepali nationals were killed and 11 injured after their mini-bus collided with a petrol tanker on the Lucknow-Bahraich national highway here on Saturday morning, police said.

Naya Bahadur, who was injured in the accident, told reporters that all the people in the vehicle were Nepali citizens and that they had arrived in Delhi-National Capital Region seeking employment. They had left the capital on Friday and were slated to reach back home on Saturday.

The impact of the collision was such that Ajay (40), Radha (48) and Bharat Thapa died on the spot while the condition of at least four of the injured is critical, police said.

There were 19 passengers in the mini-bus, according to officials.

"The mini-bus plying from Delhi to Nepal had a head-on collision with a petrol tanker in the Kotwali Dehat police station area. The condition of four of the injured is said to be critical," Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Kunwar Gyananjay Singh said.

Senior police and district officials reached the spot and rushed the victims to hospital. PTI COR SAB CJ CJ

