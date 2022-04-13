UP: 4 killed, 6 injured as pickup vehicle rams into stationary truck

Kanpur (UP) Apr 13 (PTI) Four people were killed and six others seriously injured after a pickup vehicle collided with a stationary truck in Kanpur Dehat's Derapur area, police said on Wednesday.

The pickup vehicle containing vegetables and ferrying farmers as well as workers was on its way to Chakarpur market on Tuesday night when it collided with the stationary truck, Superintendent of Police, Kanpur Dehat, Swapnil Mamgin said.

The locals who rushed to rescue the victims found two of them -- Shyam Singh (65) and Ramji (30) -- dead on the spot, the SP said.

The injured were immediately rushed to a hospital.

The doctors at the district hospital declared another man, Shiv Kumar (50), brought dead, the SP said.

Mehtab (50), who also sustained serious injuries, was shifted to Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital where he breathed his last on Tuesday morning. PTI COR SAB TDS TDS

