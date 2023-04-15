UP: 6 Feared Dead In Tractor Trolley Mishap In Shahjahanpur; PM Modi Announces Ex-gratia

As many as six are feared dead and several others injured after a tractor trolley overturned and fell off the bridge into river Garra in the Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. According to the reports, the deceased consists of mostly women and children. The injured persons have been rushed to the Government Medical College.

The incident took place on the Garra river bridge situated in Tilhar's Birsinghpur village, when the speeding tractor carrying several women and children broke the railing of the bridge after the driver lost his control. During the incident, the trolley of the tractor overturned and those sitting on the trolley fell into the river.

The local police rushed to the spot, as soon as they received the message of the incident. Police and local authorities are carrying out rescue operations at the spot. Divers have also been called to conduct rescue operations in a rapid manner and smoothly.

As per reports, the devotees were to carry out some religious rituals in the river. People from Ajmatpur village were on their way to fetch water from Garra river for 'Bhagwat katha', the police said, adding that around 30 people were in the vehicle.

Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and condoled the demise of women and children in the incident. The UP CM has directed the officials to assure conduct of proper rescue and relief operations at the spot.

Top officials, including Superintendent of Police S Anand, are present at the spot to oversee operations. The bodies of the deceased have been kept at the Tilhar PSC, police said.

जनपद शाहजहांपुर में दुर्घटना में हुई जनहानि अत्यंत दुःखद है। मेरी संवेदनाएं शोकाकुल परिजनों के साथ हैं।



प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों को युद्ध स्तर पर राहत-बचाव कार्य संचालित करने व घायलों के समुचित उपचार हेतु निर्देश दिए हैं।



प्रभु श्री राम से घायलों के शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ की कामना है। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) April 15, 2023

The police have also initiated an investigation into the matter. Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sanjeev Bajpai told PTI that the number of casualties might increase.

UP CM Yogi & other leaders condole loss of lives

CM Yogi wrote on his Twitter, "The loss of lives in the accident in Shahjahanpur district is extremely sad. My condolences are with the bereaved families. Administrative officers have been instructed to conduct relief and rescue work on a war footing and for proper treatment of the injured. Praying to Lord Shri Ram for speedy recovery of the injured."

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also condoled the loss of lives in the accident, saying "People died in a painful accident due to overturning of a tractor trolley in Shahjahanpur, very sad! God gives peace to the departed souls. Deepest condolences to the bereaved families. The government should give proper compensation to the families of the victims."

PM Modi expresses pain over Shahjahanpur mishap

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his pain over the Shahjahanpur incident and has sent his condolences to the families of the victims. He has also announced monetary assistance to the victims of the incident.

PM Modi wrote on Twitter, "The accident in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur, where a tractor trolley fell into a river is extremely painful. Along with expressing deep condolences to those who lost their loved ones in this accident, I wish speedy recovery of all the injured."

The Prime Minister announced, "An ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh would be given to the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives in the mishap in Shahjahanpur, UP. The injured would be given Rs 50,000."