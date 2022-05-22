UP: 8 Killed After SUV Rams Into Truck In Siddharthnagar; CM Yogi Condoles Loss Of Lives

In an unfortunate incident, eight people were killed on Sunday in a road accident after an SUV car rammed into a stationary truck in Uttar Pradesh. The accident took place on National Highway 28 in UP's Siddharthnagar district when the jeep carrying 11 people collided with the truck which was parked on the road.

As per the latest reports, the SUV is said to have been returning from a wedding procession when it met with an accident. While 8 people lost their lives in the accident, three others were seriously injured and have been referred to the nearby hospital in Gorakhpur.

Notably, the accident took place after the driver of the SUV apparently fell asleep and later rammed into the truck. The locals after witnessing the accident immediately informed the police and also helped in the rescue operations to retrieve the injured people.

In concerns to this, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed deep condolences on the loss of lives in the accident and has also given instructions to provide treatment to those injured in the accident. On other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi while extending his condolences to the bereaved family members of the victims has further wished speedy recovery for the injured ones.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister has also announced a compensation of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the accident, while the injured ones would be given Rs. 50,000 each.

Multiple incidents of road accidents

This came just a day after another grave incident of road accident was reported in the state where six people lost their lives. The accident took place late on Friday when an SUV and a tractor-trolley collided on the Tulsipur-Barhni National Highway in UP's Balrampur district. While six members of the marriage party were killed, three others were injured. The group was travelling from Laxmanpur to Bhagwanpur in the Gasadi police station area when the accident took place, said Balrampur Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Saxena.

Earlier this month, another similar accident was reported from the Patiyali area when eight people were killed and six others were injured after a tempo was hit by an SUV. The incident took place on the Budaun-Mainpuri highway when the tempo was carrying a group of people for a 'Satsang' (religious gathering) but got hit by the SUV coming from the opposite direction.

Image: Republic World