A car fell into a canal after hitting the divider in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. A total of 6 people were traveling in the car, out of which 4 are missing and 2 have managed to save themselves. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has started the search operation for the missing people. Senior Superintendent of Police of Ghaziabad, Kalanidhi Naithani said, "There were 6 people in the car, 2 are safe and the NDRF team has begun their operation. Officers are also deployed at the site".