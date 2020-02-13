UP CM Adityanath Prays For Those Killed In Firozabad Double-decker Bus Highway Accident

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed the government authorities to provide the best medical attention to those who were injured in the accident on the Agra-Lucknow highway on Thursday evening. At least 13 people were killed and 31 seriously injured when a private bus collided with a truck on Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Firozabad district.

फिरोजाबाद में आगरा-लखनऊ एक्सप्रेस-वे पर डबल डेकर बस की दुर्घटना बेहद दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है।



प्रभु श्री राम से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगत आत्माओं को शांति और परिजनों को इस दुःख से उबरने की शक्ति दें।



दुर्घटना में घायलों की समुचित चिकित्सा के लिए संबंधित अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए गए हैं। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) February 13, 2020

UP CM promises medical attention

In a tweet on Thursday morning, CM Adityanath said that the accident was unfortunate and asked people to pray for the peace of those who had died and strength to their family members.

Superintendent of Police (rural) Rajesh Kumar said, "The incident took place around 10 pm when the bus collided with the container. There were around 40-45 passengers in the bus and many of them were grievously injured. All of them were taken to the nearest hospital - Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences, Saifai where they are being treated." He added that around 1-14 were dead and around 24-25 passengers were injured. The officer did not reveal the identity of the victims.

#Firozabad bus accident on Agra- Lucknow Expressway is very tragic in which a number of people have lost lives. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May God give them strength to bear this terrible loss. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) February 13, 2020

The sleeper bus was going from Delhi to Motihari (Bihar). The double-decker bus hit the container truck from behind.

Speaking to ANI, Dr. Vishwa Deepak, Medical Officer, Emergency Ward said, "At least 31 injured patients have been admitted to the hospital and 13 were brought dead."

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also expressed his condolences to those who were affected and prayed for a speedy recovery of those who were injured in the incident.

