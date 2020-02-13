The Debate
UP CM Adityanath Prays For Those Killed In Firozabad Double-decker Bus Highway Accident

Accidents & Disasters

In a tweet on Thursday morning, CM Adityanath said that the accident was unfortunate and asked people to pray for the peace of those who had died

Written By Devarshi mankad | Mumbai | Updated On:
Firozabad

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed the government authorities to provide the best medical attention to those who were injured in the accident on the Agra-Lucknow highway on Thursday evening. At least 13 people were killed and 31 seriously injured when a private bus collided with a truck on Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Firozabad district.

READ: UP: 13 Killed, 31 Injured In Bus-truck Collision On Agra-Firozabad Expressway

UP CM promises medical attention 

In a tweet on Thursday morning, CM Adityanath said that the accident was unfortunate and asked people to pray for the peace of those who had died and strength to their family members. 

Superintendent of Police (rural) Rajesh Kumar said, "The incident took place around 10 pm when the bus collided with the container. There were around 40-45 passengers in the bus and many of them were grievously injured. All of them were taken to the nearest hospital - Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences, Saifai where they are being treated." He added that around 1-14 were dead and around 24-25 passengers were injured. The officer did not reveal the identity of the victims.

READ: Bhajanpura Mysterious Deaths: Delhi Police Awaits Post-mortem Report, Suspects Murder

The sleeper bus was going from Delhi to Motihari (Bihar). The double-decker bus hit the container truck from behind.

Speaking to ANI, Dr. Vishwa Deepak, Medical Officer, Emergency Ward said, "At least 31 injured patients have been admitted to the hospital and 13 were brought dead."

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also expressed his condolences to those who were affected and prayed for a speedy recovery of those who were injured in the incident. 

READ: Khushinagar Accident: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Condoles Demise Of 10-year-old Girl

READ: 3 Killed As Car Rams Into Truck In Rajasthan

 

Published:
COMMENT
