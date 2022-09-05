After a massive fire broke out in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow on Monday morning at Levana hotel located in the Hazratganj area, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the entire incident. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed senior officials to personally supervise the rescue operations and provide proper treatment to the victims.

Taking to Twitter, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “The incident of fire in a hotel in the capital Lucknow is very sad. The concerned officers have been directed to reach the spot immediately and conduct relief and rescue operations expeditiously. They have been directed to provide all possible help to the affected.”

“I pray to Lord Shri Ram for the speedy recovery of the injured,” Yogi Adityanath added.

राजधानी लखनऊ के एक होटल में आग लगने की घटना अत्यंत दुःखद है।



संबंधित अधिकारियों को तत्काल घटनास्थल पर पहुंचकर राहत एवं बचाव कार्य तेजी से संचालित करने तथा प्रभावितों को हर संभव मदद उपलब्ध कराने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं।



प्रभु श्री राम से घायलों के शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ की कामना है। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) September 5, 2022

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expresses concern

Meanwhile, Defence minister Rajnath Singh, who is also an MP from Uttar Pradesh's capital city Lucknow, expressed concern over the incident.

Taking to Twitter, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, “I came to know about the tragic incident of fire in a hotel in Lucknow today morning. I have inquired about the situation from the local administration.”

“Relief and rescue operations are underway. My office is in constant touch with the local administration. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of those injured in the incident,” Rajnath Singh added.

लखनऊ के एक होटल में आग लगने की दुखद घटना की मुझे जानकारी प्राप्त हुई। स्थानीय प्रशासन से मैंने स्थिति की जानकारी ली है।



राहत और बचाव कार्य जारी है। मेरा कार्यालय लगातार स्थानीय प्रशासन के सम्पर्क में है। मैं घटना में घायल लोगों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की ईश्वर से कामना करता हूँ। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 5, 2022

Two dead, and 18 evacuated

In the latest update, two people have been reported dead and 18 persons have been successfully evacuated from the hotel.

Seven people have been admitted to Civil Hospital and undergoing treatment. The Chief Medical Superintendent of Civil Hospital Dr. RP Singh informed that so far 7 people have been admitted for treatment. While two people were brought dead-- in which there was a woman and a man.

A sudden short circuit is said to be the cause behind the incident. The firefighters along with the Uttar Pradesh police have arrived at the spot and efforts to douse down the fire on the third floor of the hotel are being made.

The fire personnel were seen wearing an oxygen mask to enter the hotel in a bid to avoid suffocation and rescue people stuck inside the premises. More than four ambulances have been deployed on the spot. Also, nearby roads have been closed to avoid traffic congestion in case of a medical emergency.