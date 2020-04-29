UP CM Yogi Adityanath Takes Cognizance Of Accident Of Bus Carrying Students In Ayodhya

Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath on Wednesday took cognizance of the accident of the bus carrying students in Ayodhya district and instructed the officials to send the students back to their homes after treatment. The Chief Minister also instructed the District Magistrate and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Ayodhya to get the students treated optimally.

The Uttar Pradesh State Transport Corporation bus was carrying students from various coaching centres in Prayagraj to their home district in Kushinagar when it met with an accident at Ayodhya on Wednesday early morning. Reportedly, twenty-seven persons, including 25 students, were injured in a head-on collision between a state government bus and truck. No Casualties were reported.

Apart from the 25 students, the driver and a police officer also sustained minor injuries. A few students with serious injuries have been admitted to the district hospital. Prima facie it appears that the driver of the bus had dozed off causing the accident, as per inputs.

(With agency inputs)