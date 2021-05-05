Last Updated:

UP CM Yogi Orders Probe Into blast At Lucknow Oxygen Refilling Factory Amid Fatalities

Three people have reportedly been killed and several others have sustained injuries after a blast occurred at an oxygen plant in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow

Written By
Ujjwal Samrat
Yogi Adityanath




Amidst the oxygen crisis in India, three people have reportedly been killed and several others have sustained injuries after a blast occurred at an Oxygen plant in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow. The incident took place at an Oxygen plant in the Chinhat area of the city, Station House Officer (SHO) Dhananjay Pandey said, adding efforts were on to ascertain the identity of the victims, who died on the spot. The explosion reportedly took place during the refilling of Oxygen cylinders in the Chinhat area of the state’s capital.

Following the explosion, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the incident and expressed deep condolences to the families of the deceased. Chief Minister also instructed the officers to reach the spot immediately and conduct relief and rescue operations. CM Yogi Adityanath also directed the officers to investigate the causes of the blast. 



 

 

First Published:
