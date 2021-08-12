UP Floods: Five Lakh People In 1243 Villages Affected; State Launches Rescue Operation

In a recent update on Thursday of the Uttar Pradesh floods, over five lakh people in 1243 villages of the state had been affected by the floods caused by triggered by heavy rainfall. Several districts submerged under flood water causing devastating scenarios. The Indian Air force along with other rescue and relief teams had been deployed to assist the people, officials stated.

Uttar Pradesh flood update

A report from the Relief Commissioner's office said a 'population of 5,46,049 in 1,243 villages in 23 districts is affected by floods'. In the past twenty-four hours, an average of 13.1 mm rainfall was recorded in the state which is 154% more than normal. The statement read, "Eleven districts including Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, Pratapgarh, Basti, Gonda, Sultanpur, Shrawasti, Lucknow, Raebareli and Fatehpur received rainfall of over 25 mm or more in the past 24 hours."

Reports by the irrigation department

According to a report submitted by the irrigation department:

River Ganga is flowing above the danger mark in Budaun, Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Varanasi, Ghazipur and Ballia.

Yamuna river remained above the red mark in Auraiy, Jalun, Hamirpur, Banda and Prayagraj.

River Betwa was also above the danger mark in Hamirpur and Sharda river in Pallia Kalan (Kheri)

Quano river in Chandradeep ghat ( Gonda) too remained under the danger mark.

How is the relief work going?

Relief work had been initiated and 20, 768 ration kits and 167213 lunch packets had been distributed among the flood-affected citizens. NDRF, SDRF and state PAC had been deployed to help the people and 59 rescue teams were pre-deployed in 43 districts.

As a part of the rescue operations, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has deployed helicopters for relief operations in the Jalaun district which is among the worst-affected regions. In the ongoing rescue operations in Uttar Pradesh, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has now carried out an airlift of essentials and relief supplies for the people in the Jalaun district in Uttar Pradesh.

(Image Credits - ANI)