UP Floods: IAF Helicopters Airlift 21 Trapped Villagers In Pilibhit; WATCH

The Indian Air Force, as part of its rescue operations, airlifted 21 people who were trapped in a flood near Nagria of Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit district. Out of the total, 12 rescued villagers were women along with three senior citizens and six children, who have now been transported to a safer location. Several villages in the Pilibhit district have been hit by flood after the Banbasa dam opened its gates which led to a rise in the water levels of the Sharda river.

The Indian Air Force provided glimpses of the operation in a video where a helicopter was seen hovering over a flood-hit area with few villagers trapped in between. In one of the videos released, the IAF helicopter was seen approaching the trapped villagers who were onboard a tractor dolly and a boat tugged with it.

In another rescue video, the helicopter was seen pulling a bucket-like carriage carrying a woman and her two children, including a toddler, who were trapped in the flood. Below the helicopter, other villagers can also be spotted waiting for their turn to get airlifted from an unsubmerged platform.

As of October 20, many villages have been hit by floods as continuous rain for three days has caused a rise in the water level of river Ganga.

Image: Republic World