UP: Man Drowns In Yamuna River, Another Rescued

A 30-year-old man drowned and another was rescued from Yamuna river in Shamli district’s Kairana area, police said on Thursday.

According to the Yamuna Bridge police in-charge Gyanendra Singh, Vinod Kumar drowned on Wednesday, while Raju (35) was rescued by the police with the help of divers.

The two men, along with a third named Surendra, had gone to take bath in the river on the occasion of ‘Pitr Amavasya’.

