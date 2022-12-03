UP: One Killed, Three Injured As SUV Hits Roadside Tree In Ballia

A woman was killed and three others were injured when their SUV collided with a roadside tree on Gudwar-Sukhpura road here Saturday morning, police said.

According to the police, the victims were returning from a marriage function.

The deceased was identified as Rita Devi, 54, while three severely injured persons Vijay Sharma (50), Mira Sharma (47) and the driver Ashok Yadav (26) have been admitted to a hospital in Mau, the police said.

The body has been sent for postmortem examination, they said.