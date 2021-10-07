UP: PM Modi Expresses ‘anguish’ Over Accident In Barabanki, CM Announces Financial Aid

In a horrific accident, a total of 14 people lost their lives and another 30 were reported to be seriously injured after a truck and a passenger bus collided in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district. The rescue teams from the local civic bodies immediately reached the location and transported the injured people to a local hospital. As per the reports, the victims with serious injuries were shifted to the KGMU trauma centre in the state capital, Lucknow and the victims with lesser injuries were admitted to the Barabanki district hospital.

It is being reported that the bus was on its way from Delhi to UP's Bahraich district and got involved in the accident in Lucknow. The bystanders revealed that both the bus and the truck were travelling at high speeds. The local police and the district officials reached the after being informed of the incident and when they managed to take everyone to the hospital, the doctors declared nine of them dead on arrival. The police officials have also found out that the truck was possibly coming from the wrong side of the road and that might be the reason behind the accident.

PM Modi expresses his grief over the accident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he was ‘anguished’ by the accident and announced financial support to the victims and their families. The statement was released through PMO’s official Twitter account, 'Anguished by the road accident in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh. Condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. Prayers with the injured. Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs. 50,000 to the injured.'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also expressed grief after being informed about the accident and announced that the state government will be assisting with Rs 2 lakh for the deceased and with Rs 50,000 to those who were injured in the incident. The UP CM said that his thoughts are with the family of the deceased and has also asked the state administration officials to ensure that proper treatment is proved to the injured along with any other possible help.