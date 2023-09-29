UP: Wall Of Under-construction Building In Lucknow Collapses, Many Injured

Several people suffered injuries after a wall of an under-construction building collapsed in Lucknow on Thursday night, the police said. A team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rushed to the spot to conduct swift rescue operations.

"Information was received at 11:30 pm that a land subsidence occurred at a multi-level parking being built here. As a result, some temporary hutments have collapsed. Some people have been injured. Seven people have been rescued and are undergoing primary treatment," said Lucknow Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Syed Ali Abbas to news agency ANI.

He added that rescue operations are underway to rescue labourers who were trapped under the debris of the collapsed building. "A team of police, fire services and SDRF came to the spot. Efforts are being made to rescue those who are buried," the police official said.

This is breaking news. More details are awaited.