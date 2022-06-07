UP: Woman, granddaughter die after coming under mound

Fatehpur (UP), Jun 6 (PTI) A 55-year-old woman and her teenage granddaughter died here in the district’s Khaga town on Monday when they came under a mound while digging soil at a pond.

Jaiprakash Shahi, Khaga Police Station SHO, said that Parvati was digging soil at a pond for some household use with her granddaughter Shalini, 12, and grandson Abhishek, 10, when suddenly all three came under a mound.

Parvati and Shalini died on the spot, while Abhishek got minor injuries, he said.

The SHO said that the bodies of the deceased have been sent for a post mortem examination. PTI COR NAV VN VN

